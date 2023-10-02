We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

David’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Another summer evening, big changes Tuesday

By David Koeller
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Another day of summer warmth across the area as highs topped 90 degrees for the fourth day in a row, nearly 20 degrees warmer than what we would typically see for the start of October. We’ll stay very warm through the evening with temperatures in the upper 80s to around 90 right on through 6 or 7pm. The good news is humidity remains on the low side so as the sun starts to set it should actually feel pretty comfortable out. Temperatures fall back into the upper 70s by 10pm with a steady south breeze sticking around into the overnight.

Monday Evening's Forecast
Monday Evening's Forecast(WOWT)

Tuesday morning will bring us another warm start with temperatures near 70 degrees heading out the door. However, but changes begin to affect the area as early as the morning rush with increasing clouds and perhaps a few sprinkles or showers throughout the mid-morning. Temperatures will warm back to around 80 by noon, with an isolated storm possible as we head into the afternoon. Any shower or storm will be very hit and miss with only minimal impacts. Highs temperatures will be cooler than the past few days, topping out in the mid-80s.

Tuesday's Forecast
Tuesday's Forecast(WOWT)

A cold front will begin to push into the area by the evening, a line of storms developing along that front in central Nebraska. Those storms pushing toward the Norfolk, Columbus, and York areas by around 5pm. The front continues to press east with storms likely beginning to affect the Omaha metro between 7 and 10pm. A few stronger storms with gusty winds and heavy downpours are likely, but significant severe weather is not expected. However, it would be a good evening to plan some indoor activities with some beneficial rainfall moving through.

Thunderstorm potential Tuesday evening
Thunderstorm potential Tuesday evening(WOWT)

The front and any storms will quickly clear out Tuesday night with clearing skies by Wednesday morning. Temperatures will fall behind the front into the 50s to start Wednesday. Highs on Wednesday and Thursday fall into the 70s, and then dip into the 60s for Friday and Saturday. Overnight lows will be on the chilly side, falling into the 40s for Friday morning, and potentially some upper 30s by early Saturday. This could be the first potential for at least patchy frost of the season. However, winds may help to mitigate that frost potential Friday night. Temperatures rebound back into the 70s and 80s next week.

High Temperatures This Week
High Temperatures This Week(WOWT)

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire consumed several cars at a junkyard lot in downtown Omaha Sunday, October 1, 2023.
Omaha fire crews battle massive blaze at downtown car lot
An Omaha Police cruiser was T-boned and flipped onto its roof after striking another SUV...
Omaha Police officer taken to hospital after cruiser T-boned, flips onto roof
Omaha Police investigated after a teen was killed and five others shot at 24th and Clark...
Omaha Police: Teen killed, 5 others shot in north Omaha
North Omaha is reeling after a mass shooting killed a teen and sent five others to the hospital...
‘It has to stop’: Community member reacts after mass shooting kills Omaha teen
Two people were injured Sunday morning in a shooting at 27th and Browne Streets in north Omaha.
Two people injured in Sunday morning shooting in north Omaha

Latest News

Summer heat continues with temperatures near 90 this evening. A cold front Tuesday brings big...
Another summer evening, big changes Tuesday
Watching the end of the week for frost potential
Rusty's 10 Day Forecast
Rain and storms set to move through Tuesday
Rusty's 3 Day Forecast
5 Day Temps
Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Hot start to the week before some Tuesday storms