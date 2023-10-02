David’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Another summer evening, big changes Tuesday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Another day of summer warmth across the area as highs topped 90 degrees for the fourth day in a row, nearly 20 degrees warmer than what we would typically see for the start of October. We’ll stay very warm through the evening with temperatures in the upper 80s to around 90 right on through 6 or 7pm. The good news is humidity remains on the low side so as the sun starts to set it should actually feel pretty comfortable out. Temperatures fall back into the upper 70s by 10pm with a steady south breeze sticking around into the overnight.

Monday Evening's Forecast (WOWT)

Tuesday morning will bring us another warm start with temperatures near 70 degrees heading out the door. However, but changes begin to affect the area as early as the morning rush with increasing clouds and perhaps a few sprinkles or showers throughout the mid-morning. Temperatures will warm back to around 80 by noon, with an isolated storm possible as we head into the afternoon. Any shower or storm will be very hit and miss with only minimal impacts. Highs temperatures will be cooler than the past few days, topping out in the mid-80s.

Tuesday's Forecast (WOWT)

A cold front will begin to push into the area by the evening, a line of storms developing along that front in central Nebraska. Those storms pushing toward the Norfolk, Columbus, and York areas by around 5pm. The front continues to press east with storms likely beginning to affect the Omaha metro between 7 and 10pm. A few stronger storms with gusty winds and heavy downpours are likely, but significant severe weather is not expected. However, it would be a good evening to plan some indoor activities with some beneficial rainfall moving through.

Thunderstorm potential Tuesday evening (WOWT)

The front and any storms will quickly clear out Tuesday night with clearing skies by Wednesday morning. Temperatures will fall behind the front into the 50s to start Wednesday. Highs on Wednesday and Thursday fall into the 70s, and then dip into the 60s for Friday and Saturday. Overnight lows will be on the chilly side, falling into the 40s for Friday morning, and potentially some upper 30s by early Saturday. This could be the first potential for at least patchy frost of the season. However, winds may help to mitigate that frost potential Friday night. Temperatures rebound back into the 70s and 80s next week.

High Temperatures This Week (WOWT)

