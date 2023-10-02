We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Car drives through fence at airport, briefly disrupting operations, officials say

A car crashed through a fence at Maine’s busiest airport, traveled on a service road alongside...
A car crashed through a fence at Maine’s busiest airport, traveled on a service road alongside a runway and then was abandoned, causing a brief disruption, officials said.(Pixabay)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 8:04 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - A car crashed through a fence at Maine’s busiest airport, traveled on a service road alongside a runway and then was abandoned, causing a brief disruption, officials said.

The episode unfolded Sunday morning at Portland International Jetport, when the abandoned sedan was spotted after it had crashed into a second fence in a secure area of the airport, officials said.

The 33-year-old driver was quickly located and charged with criminal trespass, leaving the scene of an accident, driving to endanger and aggravated criminal mischief, police said.

Airport officials closed the runway for about 45 minutes for a security sweep, but no flights were delayed.

The motorist drove on a road alongside an airport runway but didn’t actually drive onto the runway or taxiway, said Zach Sundquist, the airport’s assistant director. No one was injured, and there was no threat to the public, police said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Omaha Police cruiser was T-boned and flipped onto its roof after striking another SUV...
Omaha Police officer taken to hospital after cruiser T-boned, flips onto roof
Fire consumed several cars at a junkyard lot in downtown Omaha Sunday, October 1, 2023.
Omaha fire crews battle massive blaze at downtown car lot
Omaha Police investigated after a teen was killed and five others shot at 24th and Clark...
Omaha Police: Teen killed, 5 others shot in north Omaha
North Omaha is reeling after a mass shooting killed a teen and sent five others to the hospital...
‘It has to stop’: Community member reacts after mass shooting kills Omaha teen
Two people were injured Sunday morning in a shooting at 27th and Browne Streets in north Omaha.
Two people injured in Sunday morning shooting in north Omaha

Latest News

Thomas Perlmann, secretary of the Nobel Assembly, right, announces the winner of the 2023 Nobel...
2 scientists win Nobel in medicine for enabling development of mRNA vaccines against COVID
United Auto Workers members hold picket signs near a General Motors Assembly Plant in Delta...
United Auto Workers union reaches a tentative contract agreement with Mack Trucks
Watching the end of the week for frost potential
Rusty's 10 Day Forecast
Southern African Catholic Bishops' Conference Communication Officer Sheila Pires poses for a...
Women’s voices and votes loom large as pope is to open a Vatican meeting on church’s future