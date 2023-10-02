We are Local
Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge to temporarily close for inspection

By 6 News staff reports
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge in downtown Omaha will close next week for an essential maintenance inspection.

Omaha’s Parks Department said in a release Monday the bridge is due for a five-year maintenance inspection. The bridge will be closed beginning next Monday, October 9.

The Parks Department said the inspection should be wrapped up by Wednesday, the 18th, weather permitting.

