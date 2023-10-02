We are Local
Beyoncé, too, is heading to movie theaters with a concert film on the heels of the Renaissance tour

FILE - Beyonce performs at a Get Out the Vote concert for Democratic presidential candidate...
FILE - Beyonce performs at a Get Out the Vote concert for Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton at the Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio, Nov. 4, 2016. A documentary chronicling Beyoncé's just-concluded 39-city Renaissance World Tour will premiere in North American theaters Dec. 1, AMC Theaters announced Monday.(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
By The Associated Press and JAKE COYLE
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) — A documentary chronicling Beyoncé's just-concluded 39-city Renaissance World Tour will premiere in North American theaters Dec. 1, AMC Theaters announced Monday.

The film adds a second blockbuster from a music superstar to a fall slate of movies that’s been slightly thinned out by the ongoing screen actors’ strike. Like “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour,” which debuts Oct. 13, “Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé” is being released directly by AMC, the movie theater chain, without studio involvement.

Tickets will start at $22 plus tax. The film will run for a minimum of four weeks, AMC said.

Beyoncé's previous films include the acclaimed 2019 Netflix film “Homecoming,” which captured her Coachella performance in 2018. In the deals with AMC, Beyoncé and Swift are both reported to be receiving at least 50% of ticket sales.

The film charts Beyoncé's tour on behalf of her 2022 Grammy-winning album “Renaissance.” It mixes concert footage and elements of a visual album while trailing the tour from its launch in Stockholm, Sweden, in May to the finale Sunday night in Kansas City, Missouri.

Over the course of five months, some 2.7 million concertgoers attended. The tour has grossed close to $500 million, according to Billboard.

“It is about Beyoncé's intention, hard work, involvement in every aspect of the production, her creative mind and purpose to create her legacy, and master her craft,” reads the film’s description.

Beyonce released a trailer on her Instagram account with the message: “Be careful what you ask for, ‘cause I just might comply.”

