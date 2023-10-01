We are Local
Two people injured in Sunday morning shooting in north Omaha

Omaha Police are investigating after two people were injured in a shooting in north Omaha...
Omaha Police are investigating after two people were injured in a shooting in north Omaha Sunday morning.(MGN)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 10:14 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating after two people were injured in a shooting in north Omaha Sunday morning.

OPD tells 6 News crews were called to the area of 27th and Browne Streets around 1 a.m. Two victims were located, a 39-year-old male and a 30-year-old female, suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were taken to Nebraska Medicine; their injuries were determined not to be life-threatening.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Omaha Crime Stoppers at (402) 444-STOP or submit a tip online. Tips leading to the arrest of a shooting suspect are eligible for a reward of up to $10,000.

