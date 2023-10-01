‘This is the kickoff’: North Omaha group gets to work to grow voter turnout

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It was a call to action in North Omaha on Saturday.

A crowd gathered at Mt. Moriah Baptist Church for an announcement on the next stage of an effort to increase voter turnout.

Some big political figures came in to help amplify the message, including Tennessee Rep. Justin Pearson, who was one of two Black Democratic lawmakers that Republicans expelled from the state legislature in April.

“There is nothing more important for a people to do than to be civically engaged,” Pearson said. “Black voters matter. This entire coalition in North Omaha and in this state are going to make a difference in prioritizing the voices in our communities that, for too often, get left behind and get silenced.”

Kentucky Democratic Party Chair Colmon Elridge was also in attendance.

Saturday’s showing was actually a culmination of an effort the local group Black Votes Matter Institute of Community Engagement kicked off earlier this year with the Black Political Summit and Workshop.

The goal is to get 15,000 new North Omaha voters registered by the 2024 election cycle, as well as see a 60 percent turnout for them in the primary election and a 70 percent turnout in the general election.

“Partly why we are here today is we got to quit applauding and talking, and handle our business at the polls,” director Preston Love, Jr. said.

The nonprofit group came up with a plan of action that involves candidate development, knocking on doors, sending emails and text messages encouraging residents to register to vote, and holding voter registration events.

They also want to make sure those who are registered to vote during election time.

Saturday’s event was the official start of that campaign.

“This is the kickoff,” Mt. Moriah Pastor T. Michael Williams said. “Let’s get to work. Let’s put the plan into action.”

Williams is also a board member for Black Votes Matter. He said the effort is about changing the North Omaha community’s attitude.

“Even if you’re fed up because you think billionaires have the system and there’s no way of reclaiming it; even if you feel like you’ve been there, done that and it didn’t work; or even if you feel like they’re all crooks; we are the people and we can make a difference in what happens in our community and our city,” he said.

It’s all to make sure North Omaha no longer loses its voice.

The Black Votes Matter Institute of Community Engagement has volunteers and paid canvassers who are carrying out this plan of action. The group is raising funds to hire those canvassers. If you’d like to donate to that effort, click here.

