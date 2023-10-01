Rhule: ‘We’ll find out who we are Friday night’; Huskers look ahead to Illinois after 35-point loss to No. 2 Michigan

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - In what quarterback Heinrich Haarberg called a “demoralizing loss,” the Huskers’ top-ranked rush defense allowed 249 yards on the ground and an additional 187 through the air, as the No. 2 Wolverines rolled to a 45-7 win. The moment of a potential upset of the second-best team in the country, got too big too fast for the Huskers, with the Wolverines controlling the game from the 5:40 minute opening drive.

“I think our guys – if the word is hesitant from the beginning – maybe a little hesitant to go out there,” said Huskers head coach Matt Rhule. “Some of the mistakes we made aren’t the typical mistakes we make and that part was disappointing to be out there, even that last drive. Those things are going to happen and you have to battle back. We’ll learn from it.”

“I think it comes down to technique and like I said, guys are letting the moment get too big for us at some points in the game,” said defensive end Ty Robinson.

While the Blackshirts struggled to stop the Wolverines, the Huskers’ offense also struggled to find any sort of rhythm. Haarberg, Nebraska’s leading rusher, was held to minus-2 yards but found more success through the air passing for 199 yards. Any success in the passing game, combined with 106 yards rushing, only resulted in two Husker trips to the red zone, both of which Nebraska left without points on the board. It wasn’t until there was 4:17 left in the game that Joshua Fleeks, in at running back, took off for a 74-yard touchdown, which was one of the silver lining moments from Saturday’s game.

“I challenged them in that everything happens for a reason. Down 28-0, maybe you come back and win and it’s a storied game. Maybe you lose 45-7 and you find out a lot about the guys playing for you,” said Rhule. “You find out a lot about, maybe there’s some things we can do. We put Fleeks in and he hit that ball, and ‘alright, maybe Fleeks needs to play more.’ We found some things in the passing game that worked out for us alright.”

After a loss that could really strip a team of any sort of confidence, the Huskers look to turn the loss into their gain by taking it out on Illinois on Friday.

“We’ve got to come back ready to go,” said safety Isaac Gifford. “You can’t sit around and pout about this game. You watch the film, you learn from it and you go and you take it out on the next team.”

“I love these players. They’re great young men and they all want to win,” said Rhule. “There’s no ‘hey, it’s their fault.’ We’re all in it together. We’ll battle. We’ll find out who we are Friday night, so I hope everyone watches.”

The Huskers kick off in Urbana-Champaign, Ill. Friday at 7 p.m. CT.

