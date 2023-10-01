We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Omaha Police: Teen killed, 5 others shot in north Omaha

Omaha Police investigated after a teen was killed and five others shot at 24th and Clark...
Omaha Police investigated after a teen was killed and five others shot at 24th and Clark Streets, Sunday, October 1, 2023.(Cornelio Polanco/WOWT)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating after a teen died and five others were shot in north Omaha early Sunday morning.

OPD tells 6 News officers were called to the area of 24th and Clark streets around 2:30 a.m. for a report of a shooting. One victim was found at the scene and transported to Nebraska Medicine with life-saving measures in progress.

Officers said three additional victims showed up at Creighton University Medical Center, and two more at Nebraska Medicine.

One victim, identified as a 16-year-old boy, later died at the hospital.

6 News spoke with an Omaha Police lieutenant who said there was an “after-hours gathering” nearby at the time of the shooting.

The others’ conditions are unknown. OPD’s Homicide Unit is investigating; they do not believe this incident to be connected to another shooting near 27th and Browne about 90 minutes earlier.

--

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

No. 2 Michigan clobbers Nebraska, 45-7
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says it is investigating after human remains were found...
Douglas County Sheriff’s Office investigating death at Waterloo campground
Omaha Police needs your help looking for a vehicle whose driver is being sought for a check of...
Omaha Police find driver of vehicle in connection with well-being check
Omaha Police are investigating after a woman was shot Saturday morning.
Omaha Police investigating Saturday morning shooting
Friday Night Fever from 6 News WOWT
High school football Week 6: Bellevue West wins nailbiter over Gretna

Latest News

A North Omaha group kicked off its campaign Saturday focused on improving voter turnout in that...
‘This is the kickoff’: North Omaha group gets to work to grow voter turnout
A North Omaha group kicked off its campaign Saturday focused on improving voter turnout in that...
North Omaha group hosts kickoff event to boost voter turnout
Omaha Police are investigating after two people were injured in a shooting in north Omaha...
Two people injured in Sunday morning shooting in north Omaha
Hour by Hour Forecast
Jade’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Another record high within reach today