Omaha fire crews battle massive blaze at downtown car lot

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Those within sight of downtown Omaha Sunday afternoon likely noticed a plume of jet-black smoke.

Omaha fire crews were called to the U-Pull-It auto parts lot near 16th and Grace Streets around 2:30 p.m. The flames appeared to be sourced from several cars in that lot. Flames could be seen shooting into the air, and small explosions could be heard.

Crews were able to contain the flames within an hour.

No word yet from officials on a cause.

--

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for the latest.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.