Jade’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Another record high within reach today
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a new record high of 95° was set on Friday, Saturday was a record setter from start to finish. The overnight low for Omaha was 74°, a record warm low. 74° was also the average high on Saturday! The afternoon high of 94° also set a record.
Today’s forecast holds more potential to break records with a forecast of 94° up against the record of 94° set back in 1976.
Sunny skies and hot temperatures are on the way once again for today, with highs reaching the 90s by early afternoon.
Conditions will remain breezy, with a strong south wind gusting up to 25 this afternoon.
The intense heat continues until early next week until a cool down comes with rain chances Tuesday. A trough of low pressure late next week brings fall-like temperatures back into the area. Highs could fall to the 60s by next weekend!
