Jade’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Another record high within reach today

By Jade Steffens
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 9:13 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a new record high of 95° was set on Friday, Saturday was a record setter from start to finish. The overnight low for Omaha was 74°, a record warm low. 74° was also the average high on Saturday! The afternoon high of 94° also set a record.

Today’s forecast holds more potential to break records with a forecast of 94° up against the record of 94° set back in 1976.

Records to Watch
Records to Watch(WOWT)

Sunny skies and hot temperatures are on the way once again for today, with highs reaching the 90s by early afternoon.

Hour by Hour Forecast
Hour by Hour Forecast(WOWT)

Conditions will remain breezy, with a strong south wind gusting up to 25 this afternoon.

Hour by Hour Wind Gusts
Hour by Hour Wind Gusts(WOWT)

The intense heat continues until early next week until a cool down comes with rain chances Tuesday. A trough of low pressure late next week brings fall-like temperatures back into the area. Highs could fall to the 60s by next weekend!

Cool down
Cool down(wowt)
10 day forecast
10 day forecast(wowt)

