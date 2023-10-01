‘It has to stop’: Community member reacts after mass shooting kills Omaha teen

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are still working to figure out what led to a mass shooting overnight at 24th and Decatur streets in north Omaha.

Five people are felony assault victims and a 16-year-old died at a local hospital after being shot.

“Officers and detectives are receiving information that a space was rented here for a birthday party and that’s when the shooting occurred,” said Lt. Nicholas Andrews with Omaha police.

Following the violence, nearby community members are calling for change.

“When I think of a 16-year-old child that gets murdered, I just think of the words gone too soon. Way too soon. Life hadn’t even begun,” said Rev. Dr. Wallace Powell of St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church.

Powell’s church is across the road from where the shooting claimed the boy’s life and injured others.

“It’s just sad that we see this every day now in our nation as if it’s just someone playing Xbox or PlayStation, but this is real,” he says. “It’s sad, it hurts, it’s painful, but when will it stop is the question that comes to my mind.”

Powell says the shooting fits in with his Sunday morning sermon about coming together.

“It’s time. It’s time for our community to stand up. It’s time for us to stop all this gang violence and gang banging. We need to come together as one. It doesn’t matter who you are, or what color you are, it does not matter. We need to come together and stop this violence.”

It’s not yet clear if the shooting was gang-related, but Omaha Police say while no one has been arrested, they don’t believe there’s any ongoing threat to the surrounding community.

“Hopefully we have more people come forward and give us more information. We’ll start doing a canvas of the neighborhood and see where the investigation goes,” Lt. Andrews said.

Powell says in the wake of the violence, and moving forward, he hopes his church can be a force for good in the community, and be a refuge for all people.

“Not that I stand behind this robe and the walls of this church, I want to be active in our community so that we reach everyone and tell everyone that we love them and they can love one another. It has to stop.”

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is encouraged to contact the Homicide Unit at (402) 444-5656 or submit an anonymous tip through Omaha Crime Stoppers. Tips leading to the arrest of a homicide suspect are eligible for a $25,000 reward.

