We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Heat has forced organizers to cancel Twin Cities races that draw up to 20,000 runners

Twin Cities Marathon canceled due to high temperatures.
Twin Cities Marathon canceled due to high temperatures.(CNN Newsource)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 11:07 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A forecast that record high temperatures and humidity would create “extreme and dangerous” conditions prompted organizers to cancel two long-distance races Sunday in Minnesota’s two largest cities that were expected to draw up to 20,000 runners.

The Medtronic Twin Cities Marathon from Minneapolis to neighboring St. Paul had been expected to draw up to 8,000 runners when organizers called it off early Sunday. The organizers, Twin Cities in Motion, also canceled a separate 10-mile race drawing 12,000 runners.

In an email to race participants early Sunday, race organizers said: “The latest weather forecast update projects record-setting heat conditions that do not allow a safe event for runners, supporters and volunteers.”

In the days leading up to Sunday’s race, organizers had warned that weather conditions could be unsafe. But the race was expected to still be held, with additional safety precautions in place. By Sunday morning, a “black flag” warning was issued, prompting the event’s cancellation.

The National Weather Service predicted a midday high Sunday of 88 degrees Fahrenheit (31 degrees Celsius).

Some runners had lined up for the race’s start early Sunday and told the Minneapolis Star Tribune they planned to run anyway.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

No. 2 Michigan clobbers Nebraska, 45-7
Omaha Police needs your help looking for a vehicle whose driver is being sought for a check of...
Omaha Police find driver of vehicle in connection with well-being check
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says it is investigating after human remains were found...
Douglas County Sheriff’s Office investigating death at Waterloo campground
Omaha Police are investigating after a woman was shot Saturday morning.
Omaha Police investigating Saturday morning shooting
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office turned to social media Friday asking for a balanced...
Douglas County Sheriff calls for unified approach to Omaha’s homeless crisis

Latest News

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office arrested an Omaha man in connection with a burglary at a...
Fremont County deputies arrest Omaha man on theft, drug charges
FILE - From left, Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., and Rep. Scott Perry,...
Gaetz says he will seek to oust McCarthy as speaker this week. ‘Bring it on,’ McCarthy says
A North Omaha group kicked off its campaign Saturday focused on improving voter turnout in that...
‘This is the kickoff’: North Omaha group gets to work to grow voter turnout
A North Omaha group kicked off its campaign Saturday focused on improving voter turnout in that...
North Omaha group hosts kickoff event to boost voter turnout