We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Governor Jim Pillen approves emergency regulations for Let Them Grow Act

(KOLNKGIN)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Governor Jim Pillen approved emergency regulations submitted by the Department of Health and Human Services, relative to the Let Them Grow Act on Sunday.

The emergency regulations are effective immediately. The emergency regulations can be found here.

The emergency regulations provide for the following requirements of the law:

  • The minimum number of gender-identity-focused therapeutic hours required prior to an individual receiving puberty-blocking drugs, cross sex hormones, or both.
  • Patient advisory requirements necessary for a health care practitioner to obtain informed consent.
  • Patient medical record documentation requirements.
  • A minimum waiting period between the time the health care practitioner obtains informed patient consent and the administration; prescribing; or delivery of puberty-blocking drugs, cross-sex hormones, or both.

The process to implement final regulations for LB574 will begin immediately and proceed pursuant to the Administrative Procedure Act. The anticipated date for a public hearing is Nov. 28 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., at the Lancaster County Event Center in Lincoln, during which time comments will be accepted. Written comments will be accepted as well. A draft of the proposed final regulations will be posted at least 30 days prior to that hearing. Information about submitting written comments will be included in the notice of public hearing.

In accordance with the Let Them Grow Act, the Chief Medical Officer for DHHS is obligated to adopt and promulgate such rules and regulations as are necessary to provide for nonsurgical, gender-altering procedures for individuals younger than 19 years of age.

The complete text of the Let them Grow Act can be found here.

Additional information can be found on the Frequently Asked Questions page on the DHHS website.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

No. 2 Michigan clobbers Nebraska, 45-7
Omaha Police needs your help looking for a vehicle whose driver is being sought for a check of...
Omaha Police find driver of vehicle in connection with well-being check
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says it is investigating after human remains were found...
Douglas County Sheriff’s Office investigating death at Waterloo campground
Omaha Police are investigating after a woman was shot Saturday morning.
Omaha Police investigating Saturday morning shooting
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office turned to social media Friday asking for a balanced...
Douglas County Sheriff calls for unified approach to Omaha’s homeless crisis

Latest News

An Omaha Police cruiser was T-boned and flipped onto its roof after striking another SUV...
Omaha Police officer taken to hospital after cruiser T-boned, flips onto roof
The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office arrested an Omaha man in connection with a burglary at a...
Fremont County deputies arrest Omaha man on theft, drug charges
A North Omaha group kicked off its campaign Saturday focused on improving voter turnout in that...
‘This is the kickoff’: North Omaha group gets to work to grow voter turnout
A North Omaha group kicked off its campaign Saturday focused on improving voter turnout in that...
North Omaha group hosts kickoff event to boost voter turnout