Gabriel has hand in 5 TDs to help No. 14 Oklahoma rout Iowa State 50-20

Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) escapes a tackle by Iowa State defensive back Darien...
Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) escapes a tackle by Iowa State defensive back Darien Porter (10) for a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)(Alonzo Adams | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 11:19 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma emphatically handled business and finally can focus on its showdown with Texas.

Dillon Gabriel passed for 366 yards and three touchdowns and ran for two scores, and No. 14 Oklahoma rolled past Iowa State 50-20 on Saturday night to set up a battle of unbeatens at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas next weekend.

Third-ranked Texas did its part by beating Kansas 40-14 earlier Saturday. Now, the longtime rivals will face off in their game in Dallas as members of the Big 12 before moving to the Southeastern Conference next year.

Iowa State freshman quarterback Rocco Becht got off to a hot start, but with just 188 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions.

On Iowa State’s third offensive play, Oklahoma’s Billy Bowman intercepted Becht’s pass and took it 44 yards for a touchdown to open the scoring 57 seconds in.

Iowa State (2-3, 1-1 Big 12) pulled to 21-17 on a 67-yard touchdown pass from Becht to Jayden Higgins, and Chase Contreraz’s field goal made it 21-20 with 9:06 left in the second quarter. Oklahoma (5-0, 2-0) did not allow another point.

Gabriel found Drake Stoops in the back of the end zone for a touchdown with seven seconds left in the second quarter to put the Sooners up 40-20 at halftime. Iowa State was called for two holding penalties and one pass interference on the drive, and the Sooners scored anyway. The Sooners gained 339 yards in the first half, and Gabriel passed for two touchdowns and ran for two before the break.

Oklahoma scored again on the opening drive of the second half. Jayden Gibson’s 41-yard touchdown grab from Gabriel on fourth down gave the Sooners a 47-20 lead.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

