Fremont County deputies arrest Omaha man on theft, drug charges

The Fremont County Sheriff's Office arrested an Omaha man in connection with a burglary at a Hamburg home.
(MGN)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SIDNEY, Iowa (WOWT) - The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office arrested an Omaha man in connection with a burglary at a Hamburg home.

FCSO tells 6 News deputies received a report of a burglary on Sept. 11 of a previously flooded home that was under construction in Hamburg. Several search warrants were executed Tuesday between two residences in town. Deputies were able to recover controlled substances and stolen property.

Charles Forbes, 34, of Omaha, was arrested and charged with first-degree theft and possession of drug paraphernalia. He is being held on a $10,000 cash bond.

Shane Downey, 47, of Hamburg, was also arrested. He faces the aforementioned charges, in addition to possession of methamphetamine (second offense), unlawful possession of prescription drugs, and possession of marijuana. Downey was released after posting a $10,000 bond.

From left: Charles Forbes, 34, of Omaha, and Shane Downey, 47, of Hamburg, IA
From left: Charles Forbes, 34, of Omaha, and Shane Downey, 47, of Hamburg, IA(Fremont County Sheriff's Office)

Additional charges are pending in the case.

Deputies arrested Patrick Greene, 70, of Shenandoah, on Tuesday for a probation violation. He was released on his own recognizance.

Dustin Kalkas, 41, of Shenandoah, was arrested Thursday for an outside agency warrant, to which he was released.

Chrissy Farnsworth, 57, of Riverton, Iowa, was arrested Thursday for two counts of possession of a controlled substance (marijuana and methamphetamine) and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was released after posting a $2,300 bond.

John Strange, 61, of Riverton, was arrested Thursday for possession of methamphetamine (his third offense). He was released after posting a $1,000 bond.

Gage Mundorf, 21, of Atlantic, was arrested Sunday for two counts of possession of a controlled substance (cocaine and marijuana, his second offense). He is being held on a $4,000 bond.

