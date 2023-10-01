We are Local
DeJean’s fourth-quarter punt-return TD lifts Iowa over Michigan State 26-16

Iowa defensive lineman Ethan Hurkett (49) celebrates after recovering a fumble during the...
Iowa defensive lineman Ethan Hurkett (49) celebrates after recovering a fumble during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Michigan State, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 26-16. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 11:04 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Cooper DeJean’s 70-yard punt return with less than four minutes to play helped give Iowa a 26-16 win over Michigan State on Saturday night.

Iowa’s Ethan Hurkett recovered a fumble by Michigan State wide receiver Tre Mosley on the Spartans’ next possession to help clinch the win for the Hawkeyes (4-1, 1-1 Big Ten), who lost starting quarterback Cade McNamara to a left leg injury in the first quarter.

With the score tied at 16, DeJean fielded Ryan Eckley’s punt near the center of the field and immediately cut to the left sideline, where he shook off three Michigan State tacklers before heading down the sideline for the touchdown with 3:45 to play.

Backup quarterback Deacon Hill threw for 115 yards after taking over for McNamara, who was injured scrambling out of the end zone on the second play of Iowa’s second drive of the game. McNamara, who missed most of last season at Michigan with a right knee injury, fell at Iowa’s 2-yard line, and was helped from the field, favoring his left leg.

Hill threw a 13-yard touchdown pass to Erick All in the first half. Drew Stevens had four field goals for Iowa, including a 34-yarder with 59 seconds left to play for the final margin.

Cal Haladay returned a fumble 42 yards for a touchdown, and Jonathan Kim kicked three field goals for the Spartans (2-3, 0-2), who were playing their first game since head coach Mel Tucker was fired on Wednesday.

Michigan State’s Nathan Carter rushed for 108 yards.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

