Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - September 29

This week’s most-viewed coverage included an investigation into the use of force on a teen by Omaha Police and the reopening of a troubled apartment complex.
6 News WOWT is on your side, bringing you the latest local news, weather, and sports.(WOWT)
By Zane Culjat
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 10:12 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
(WOWT) - Below are 6 News WOWT’s most-watched videos, most-clicked stories, and most engaged social media posts for the week ending Friday, September 29.

WOWT’s Top 6 videos

6. Phony landlord tricks unsuspecting Omaha renters

A couple was scammed out of $1,650 by a fake landlord who promised them a rental home.

5. South 42nd Street bridge project nears completion

The 42nd Street bridge in Omaha has been closed for nearly a year. Now, it's complete.

4. BMO announces more Omaha layoffs

BMO, formerly known as Bank of the West, plans to lay off even more Omaha employees by the end of the year.

3. Omaha RV homeless camp moves -- but not very far

RVs that belong to a homeless couple were ordered to move by the City of Omaha. They did, but not far.

2. Condemned Omaha apartment building reopens after renovation

North Omaha's Legacy Crossing, now called Highpoint Apartments, has been renovated and reopened.

1. Father questions use of force on son by Omaha Police

A father in Omaha is concerned with the police's use of force on his 15-year-old son.

WOWT’s Top 6 stories

This week's top stories
6. Rental scammer cheats Omaha couple out of thousands
5. Fire crews determine cause of small blaze at west Omaha hotel
4. Iowa woman charged with attempted murder released on bond
3. Teen's father questions use of force on his son at North Omaha bus stop
2. BMO, formerly Bank of the West, to lay off more Omaha employees
1. Missing Mills County woman found deceased

WOWT’s Top 6 most engaged posts

6. Omaha’s 42nd Street bridge project nearing completion

The 42nd Street bridge south of I-80 in Omaha has been closed for nearly a year. Now, it's complete. John Chapman-Wowt reports.

Posted by 6 News WOWT on Wednesday, September 27, 2023

5. Ozempic label updated after reports of blocked intestines

Ozempic and its sister weight loss drug, Wegovy, have recently soared in popularity. Details: https://www.wowt.com/2023/09/28/ozempic-label-updated-after-reports-blocked-intestines/

Posted by 6 News WOWT on Thursday, September 28, 2023

4. Buyer beware: Think twice before ordering from Temu

Have you ordered anything from Temu? Details: https://on.wowt6.com/3t6NrKx

Posted by 6 News WOWT on Wednesday, September 27, 2023

3. New life brought to former Legacy Crossing apartment complex

Legacy Crossing, now called Highpoint Apartments, in Omaha has been renovated and reopened. John Chapman-Wowt reports: https://www.wowt.com/2023/09/28/new-life-brought-rundown-north-omaha-apartment-complex/

Posted by 6 News WOWT on Thursday, September 28, 2023

2. BMO, formerly Bank of the West, announces additional layoffs

Bank of the West is set to lay off nearly 150 more people in Omaha. Details: https://www.wowt.com/2023/09/25/bank-west-lay-off-more-employees/

Posted by 6 News WOWT on Monday, September 25, 2023

1. Consumers warn of potential risks of buying from Chinese online retailer Temu

Some customers who have made online purchases at a marketplace called Temu are warning others to think twice before they shop.

Posted by 6 News WOWT on Wednesday, September 27, 2023
