Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - September 29

(WOWT) - Below are 6 News WOWT’s most-watched videos, most-clicked stories, and most engaged social media posts for the week ending Friday, September 29.

WOWT’s Top 6 videos

6. Phony landlord tricks unsuspecting Omaha renters

A couple was scammed out of $1,650 by a fake landlord who promised them a rental home.

5. South 42nd Street bridge project nears completion

The 42nd Street bridge in Omaha has been closed for nearly a year. Now, it's complete.

4. BMO announces more Omaha layoffs

BMO, formerly known as Bank of the West, plans to lay off even more Omaha employees by the end of the year.

3. Omaha RV homeless camp moves -- but not very far

RVs that belong to a homeless couple were ordered to move by the City of Omaha. They did, but not far.

2. Condemned Omaha apartment building reopens after renovation

North Omaha's Legacy Crossing, now called Highpoint Apartments, has been renovated and reopened.

1. Father questions use of force on son by Omaha Police

A father in Omaha is concerned with the police's use of force on his 15-year-old son.

