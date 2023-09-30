We are Local
Omaha Police looking for driver of vehicle in connection with well-being check

By 6 News staff reports
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police needs your help looking for a vehicle whose driver is being sought for a check of well-being.

OPD said in a social media post they are seeking a black 2011 Cadillac Escalade with Nebraska plates ADR309. The driver is being sought for a welfare check.

OPD says it was last seen in the Council Bluffs area but has Omaha ties.

If you see the vehicle and/or its driver, you’re asked to call 911 immediately.

