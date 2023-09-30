Omaha food banks talk plans to keep serving during government shutdown

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The looming possibility of a government shutdown could hurt those who are already food insecure.

By how much?

6 News talked to Food Bank of the Heartland about what could happen if Congress doesn’t reach an agreement by midnight Saturday.

“The last government shutdown, which was in 2019, had drastic effects on Food Bank of the Heartland and how we serve our neighbors in need,” said marketing and communications assistant director Stephanie Sullivan.

She said the last time the government shut down, they saw a 25 percent jump in demand for food and a 10 percent decrease in donations for that year.

However, it was tough to tell how much of that also had to do with the 2019 floods.

Sullivan said their job hasn’t gotten any easier since though.

“Food Bank of the Heartland is serving four times the amount of households now as we did prior to the pandemic,” she said.

On top of that, she said they’ve already seen a decrease in the food they receive from the USDA.

Now, the government could be shutting down again. If that happens, federal workers and active duty personnel won’t be getting paychecks. Some of them could be turning to the more than 500 partners the food bank distributes food to across Nebraska and western Iowa.

Adding to the strain would be those who depend on programs such as SNAP or WIC to put food on their tables.

“We can confirm that there’s going to be no disruptions to SNAP benefits through the month of October,” Sullivan said. “However, we anticipate that if a government shutdown persists after that, it will have even more of an impact on our pantry partners across the 93 counties we serve.”

One of their partners is the Siena Francis House, which provides housing and meals to the homeless and those who struggle with mental health and addiction.

Chief advancement officer Chris Bauer said they would never turn anyone away, even if they received less food from the food bank.

“What we would do is we would have to become more resourceful,” Bauer said. “We would probably end up using some of our reserved funds in order to go out and purchase food. There would never be a point where we don’t have enough food at Siena Francis House.”

It may not even come to that though.

“We want people to know that we will be here for them throughout this government shutdown ensuring that they have access to healthy food,” Sullivan said.

She said the food bank has made it through shutdowns before. If one happens again, she asks the community to continue supporting them.

The Food Bank of the Heartland has an interactive map on its website you can use to look up the food provider nearest to you by typing in your zip code.

If you would like to donate, click here.

