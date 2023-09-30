Jade’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Record-breaking heat continues into the weekend
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a new record high of 95° was set on Friday, more records are likely to be broken through the next few days. That includes today, with a high of 96°!
Temperatures starting in the 70s this morning, quickly reaching the 90s by the afternoon under sunny skies. Low humidity will make conditions a little more comfortable.
Conditions will remain breezy, with a strong south wind gusting up to 25 to 30 mph this afternoon.
The forecast for the Husker game today will be HOT. Temperatures around kickoff likely to be in the 90s, with the peak heat of the day lasting through the game. If you’re headed out to the game, stay hydrated!
Records will be in reach through Monday! A record high of 96° is expected today and we’re forecast to tie the record of 94° on Sunday. Monday brings us within 1 degree of the record of 94°.
The intense heat continues until early next week until a cool down comes with rain chances Tuesday. A trough of low pressure late next week brings fall-like temperatures back into the area. Highs could fall to the 60s by next weekend!
