Jade’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Record-breaking heat continues into the weekend

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a new record high of 95° was set on Friday, more records are likely to be broken through the next few days. That includes today, with a high of 96°!

Temperatures starting in the 70s this morning, quickly reaching the 90s by the afternoon under sunny skies. Low humidity will make conditions a little more comfortable.

Forecast Today (WOWT)

Conditions will remain breezy, with a strong south wind gusting up to 25 to 30 mph this afternoon.

Hour by Hour Winds (WOWT)

The forecast for the Husker game today will be HOT. Temperatures around kickoff likely to be in the 90s, with the peak heat of the day lasting through the game. If you’re headed out to the game, stay hydrated!

Husker forecast (wowt)

Records will be in reach through Monday! A record high of 96° is expected today and we’re forecast to tie the record of 94° on Sunday. Monday brings us within 1 degree of the record of 94°.

Records to watch (wowt)

The intense heat continues until early next week until a cool down comes with rain chances Tuesday. A trough of low pressure late next week brings fall-like temperatures back into the area. Highs could fall to the 60s by next weekend!

Cool down (wowt)

10 day forecast (wowt)

