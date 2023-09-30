We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

HUSKER GAMEDAY: Nebraska hosts No. 2 Michigan

(Rex Smith)
By 6 Sports staff reports
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska’s 2023 non-conference schedule is in the books, and the Huskers (2-2, 0-1) take on their second Big Ten opponent of the season Saturday.

It’s not just any Big Ten opponent rolling into Memorial Stadium on Saturday, though.

It’s Michigan (4-0, 1-0); the No. 2 team in the nation and back-to-back league champions.

PREGAME COVERAGE

“We’re gonna play every team we play [the same way],” Nebraska HC Matt Rhule said in his press conference Monday. “No one came to the University of Nebraska to not play good teams. This is a great opportunity. We have good players and we expect our players to play well.”

After stumbling out of the gate with losses to Minnesota and Colorado, Nebraska is fresh off two straight wins, a 35-11 thrashing of Northern Illinois, and, most recently, a 28-14 victory over Lousiana Tech last week.

Meanwhile, Michigan has rolled through its schedule thus far. The Wolverines have outscored their opponents 127-23 in its first four games, which included a 31-7 win over Big Ten foe Rutgers a week ago.

GAME INFO

  • Where: Memorial Stadium, Lincoln, Neb.
  • When: 2:30 p.m.
  • Watch: FOX
  • Listen: Husker Radio Network
  • Vegas Odds: Nebraska +17.5, O/U 40

Nebraska is a 17.5-point underdog against the Wolverines, who’ve qualified for the College Football Playoff the past two seasons.

These two squads met last year; a 34-3 rout in favor of Michigan. The last time this matchup took place in Lincoln was in 2021, which saw Nebraska lose a 32-29 heartbreaker.

In all, the Huskers are just 2-4 against the Wolverines since joining the Big Ten in 2011, the last win for the Huskers coming in 2013.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hundreds of THC cartridges, 25 lbs of marijuana confiscated at home near Elkhorn school
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says it is investigating after human remains were found...
Douglas County Sheriff’s Office investigating death at Waterloo campground
Douglas County Sheriff’s Office captures wanted felon
North Omaha's Legacy Crossing, now called Highpoint Apartments, has been renovated and reopened.
New life brought to rundown north Omaha apartment complex
An Iowa car collector is getting ready to auction off 100+ classic cars this weekend.
Man is auctioning most of his 150-plus classic cars

Latest News

The Scarlet and Cream Singers will return to Memorial Stadium for a special 50th-anniversary...
Scarlet and Cream Singers return to Memorial Stadium for 50th Anniversary performance
The Scarlet and Cream Singers will return to Memorial Stadium for a special 50th-anniversary...
Scarlet and Cream Singers to perform at Husker game Saturday for 50th anniversary
The current plan to renovate Memorial Stadium would cost an estimated $450 million.
Memorial Stadium renovations to be considered by Nebraska Regents
A $450 million renovation to Nebraska's Memorial Stadium could be in the future.
Nebraska Board of Regents to consider Memorial Stadium renovation