HUSKER GAMEDAY: Nebraska hosts No. 2 Michigan

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska’s 2023 non-conference schedule is in the books, and the Huskers (2-2, 0-1) take on their second Big Ten opponent of the season Saturday.

It’s not just any Big Ten opponent rolling into Memorial Stadium on Saturday, though.

It’s Michigan (4-0, 1-0); the No. 2 team in the nation and back-to-back league champions.

PREGAME COVERAGE

“We’re gonna play every team we play [the same way],” Nebraska HC Matt Rhule said in his press conference Monday. “No one came to the University of Nebraska to not play good teams. This is a great opportunity. We have good players and we expect our players to play well.”

After stumbling out of the gate with losses to Minnesota and Colorado, Nebraska is fresh off two straight wins, a 35-11 thrashing of Northern Illinois, and, most recently, a 28-14 victory over Lousiana Tech last week.

Meanwhile, Michigan has rolled through its schedule thus far. The Wolverines have outscored their opponents 127-23 in its first four games, which included a 31-7 win over Big Ten foe Rutgers a week ago.

GAME INFO

Where : Memorial Stadium, Lincoln, Neb.

When : 2:30 p.m.

Watch : FOX

Listen : Husker Radio Network

Vegas Odds: Nebraska +17.5, O/U 40

Nebraska is a 17.5-point underdog against the Wolverines, who’ve qualified for the College Football Playoff the past two seasons.

These two squads met last year; a 34-3 rout in favor of Michigan. The last time this matchup took place in Lincoln was in 2021, which saw Nebraska lose a 32-29 heartbreaker.

In all, the Huskers are just 2-4 against the Wolverines since joining the Big Ten in 2011, the last win for the Huskers coming in 2013.

