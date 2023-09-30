We are Local
High school football Week 6: Bellevue West wins nailbiter over Gretna

6 News WOWT's Friday Night Fever
By 6 Sports staff reports
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 10:42 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Friday Night Fever! Week 6 of the 2023 high school football season is here. Check out highlights from the Omaha metro’s biggest games by clicking through the gallery above. To view scores from games all across eastern Nebraska and western Iowa, click below.

Click here for the complete FNF scoreboard.

In Friday’s Game of the Week, Gretna and Bellevue West engaged in a defensive battle that turned out to be a thriller. Trailing 13-7 late in the game, Bellevue West found the endzone and converted the extra point to nab a 14-13 victory.

It was just another day at the office for Class A No. 1 Westside, who cruised past North Platte 63-0 to remain unbeaten on the season.

Speaking of top-ranked teams, Class B No. 1 Bennington celebrated its homecoming with another win, this time a 34-7 trouncing of Blair, while the No. 3 team in Class B, Elkhorn North, took down its rival Elkhorn for the first time in program history with a 35-17 win.

