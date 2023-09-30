Fire near Milford shuts down parts of I-80

MILFORD, Neb. (KOLN) - Several rural fire departments are battling a grass fire east of Milford.

The Seward County Sheriff’s Office ordered an emergency evacuation of residents between 238th Road and 140th Road north of I-80.

According to the Seward Volunteer Fire Department, the fire started at 2:45 p.m. near 196th and O Street roads.

SVFD said the fire started as a call from Pleasant Dale, but has gotten assistance from the Seward, Garland and Milford fire departments.

According to NDOT, I-80 is closed from Milford between Exit 382 to Exit 395.

There are numerous local fire departments on scene assisting as the fire has spread into nearby fields. https://t.co/TcuAB1nAbq pic.twitter.com/qFzJjXzgTB — Nebraska State Patrol (@NEStatePatrol) September 30, 2023

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.