Fire near Milford shuts down parts of I-80

Several rural fire departments are battling a grass fire east of Milford.
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MILFORD, Neb. (KOLN) - Several rural fire departments are battling a grass fire east of Milford.

The Seward County Sheriff’s Office ordered an emergency evacuation of residents between 238th Road and 140th Road north of I-80.

According to the Seward Volunteer Fire Department, the fire started at 2:45 p.m. near 196th and O Street roads.

SVFD said the fire started as a call from Pleasant Dale, but has gotten assistance from the Seward, Garland and Milford fire departments.

According to NDOT, I-80 is closed from Milford between Exit 382 to Exit 395.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

