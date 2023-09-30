We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Record heat continues all weekend, changes in sight

Emily's Saturday Evening Forecast
By Emily Roehler
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Saturday has been a record setter from start to finish! The overnight low for Omaha was 74, a record warm low. 74 is also our average HIGH for the day! The afternoon high of 94 also set a record.

Record heat
Record heat(wowt)

Heat holds on with another breezy and hot day in store Sunday. We’ll likely set another record for a warm morning low with a drop to 73 expected, highs will climb to the 90s, 94 in Omaha, which would be another record for the day.

Sunday highs
Sunday highs(wowt)

No big changes are in sight until the middle of next week as a cool down comes with rain chances Tuesday. A late afternoon front fires up rain chances and brings in a cool down. Rain likely clears by early Wednesday with a drop to the 70s expected!

Cool down
Cool down(wowt)

Another front is here for the end of the week that pushes us to the 60s and brings overnight lows to the 40s.

10 day forecast
10 day forecast(wowt)

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hundreds of THC cartridges, 25 lbs of marijuana confiscated at home near Elkhorn school
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says it is investigating after human remains were found...
Douglas County Sheriff’s Office investigating death at Waterloo campground
Douglas County Sheriff’s Office captures wanted felon
An Iowa car collector is getting ready to auction off 100+ classic cars this weekend.
Man is auctioning most of his 150-plus classic cars
North Omaha's Legacy Crossing, now called Highpoint Apartments, has been renovated and reopened.
New life brought to rundown north Omaha apartment complex

Latest News

Emily's Saturday Evening Forecast
Emily's Saturday Evening Forecast
Emily's 3 day forecast
Emily's 3 day forecast
Emily's 10 day forecast
Emily's 10 day forecast
Records to watch
Jade’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Record-breaking heat continues into the weekend