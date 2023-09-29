Woman in jail for helping 26-year-old pose as high school student, Lincoln Police say

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A 22-year-old woman is in jail, accused of pretending to be the mother of Zachary Scheich, who allegedly posed as a high school student and is facing felony charges.

Lincoln Police said officers cited Angela Navarro Friday morning for Criminal Impersonation. Navarro is set to appear in court Friday at 2 p.m.

Scheich is 26 but pretended to be a 17-year-old at two Lincoln Public School high schools under an alias, according to police. LPD said Navarro would travel to the school to register him for classes.

An LPD arrest affidavit claims Scheich created false documents and an “elaborate backstory” to pass himself off as a student at Northwest High School and Southeast. The affidavit alleges Scheich continually represented himself to students in LPS schools as 17-year-old Zak Hess. It also alleges he tried to get a minor to have sex with him. It also states that he solicited pornographic material from another minor promising money in return.

Scheich is charged with two counts of child enticement using an electronic communication device and one count of sex trafficking of a minor.

Prosecutors filed additional charges against Zachary Scheich on Thursday.

Following Friday morning’s news, Lincoln Public Schools released the following statement.

“We are thankful for Lincoln Police and their continued efforts in fully investigating this case and bringing the individuals involved to justice. We know more information about this case will continue to be released through the course of the investigation as it is uncovered. At Lincoln Public Schools, our primary concerns are for the victims’ who bravely came forward and their well being. We continue to work closely with Lincoln Police and the county attorney as they investigate and uncover more information. In light of the incident, Lincoln Public Schools conducted meetings and held trainings with the appropriate staff over the summer and put additional measures into place that will confirm the accuracy of information provided by families for students enrolling from outside of Lincoln Public Schools. We are not going to go into the specifics for security purposes.”

