Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Record breaking heat starts today

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A warm morning near 70 degrees will turn into the first of 4 days of potential record breaking heat. Highs today will make it into the mid 90s all over the area including a record high of 95 in the metro.

Friday Forecast (WOWT)

Thankfully the muggy meter stays low so that will keep heat index values close to the air temperature all day. We won’t be talking about dangerous heat, just record warmth for late September, early October.

Friday Heat Index (WOWT)

The record high of 92 will be easily broken this afternoon as well. That is the first of 4 days of records that are well within reach.

4 Day of Records (WOWT)

It will be breezy every day during this heat with gusts 20-30 mph out of the south each day. Heat and wind will be the story through Monday before a front brings an end to the heat during the evening Tuesday.

Tuesday Rain (WOWT)

That will bring in some much cooler air to end next week with highs in the 60s likely by next weekend! Fall is coming soon!

Weekend Chill (WOWT)

