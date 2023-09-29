We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Record breaking heat starts today

By Rusty Lord
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 4:55 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A warm morning near 70 degrees will turn into the first of 4 days of potential record breaking heat. Highs today will make it into the mid 90s all over the area including a record high of 95 in the metro.

Friday Forecast
Friday Forecast(WOWT)

Thankfully the muggy meter stays low so that will keep heat index values close to the air temperature all day. We won’t be talking about dangerous heat, just record warmth for late September, early October.

Friday Heat Index
Friday Heat Index(WOWT)

The record high of 92 will be easily broken this afternoon as well. That is the first of 4 days of records that are well within reach.

4 Day of Records
4 Day of Records(WOWT)

It will be breezy every day during this heat with gusts 20-30 mph out of the south each day. Heat and wind will be the story through Monday before a front brings an end to the heat during the evening Tuesday.

Tuesday Rain
Tuesday Rain(WOWT)

That will bring in some much cooler air to end next week with highs in the 60s likely by next weekend! Fall is coming soon!

Weekend Chill
Weekend Chill(WOWT)

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Temu seems to offer customers almost anything from clothing to electronics at prices that could...
Buyer beware: Some consumers say to think twice before buying from online marketplace Temu
The 42nd Street bridge in Omaha has been closed for nearly a year. Now, it's complete.
Omaha’s 42nd Street bridge project nearing completion
The injectable drug Ozempic is shown Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Houston.
Ozempic label updated after reports of blocked intestines
Landscaping equipment was reported stolen Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023, from a west Omaha...
Authorities ask for help locating skid loader, landscaping equipment stolen in west Omaha
North Omaha's Legacy Crossing, now called Highpoint Apartments, has been renovated and reopened.
New life brought to rundown north Omaha apartment complex

Latest News

Record breaking heat starts today
Rusty's Morning Forecast
Hot through the weekend
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Record heat on track starting Friday
Emily's Thursday night forecast
Emily's Thursday night forecast
Jade's 10 Day Forecast