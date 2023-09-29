We are Local
Plattsmouth officials issue water restrictions

The City of Plattsmouth is now under voluntary water restrictions after the city's treatment...
The City of Plattsmouth is now under voluntary water restrictions after the city’s treatment plant suffered equipment failure last week.(Source: MGN)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 6:28 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
PLATTSMOUTH, Neb. (WOWT) - The City of Plattsmouth is now under voluntary water restrictions after the city’s treatment plant suffered equipment failure last week.

The City said in a release Friday it is requesting residences and businesses to cut water use by 30%. They also request single-serve table settings and drinking glasses where appropriate.

Irrigation of lawns and landscaping is prohibited, as is washing driveways and vehicles. The filling and operating of swimming pools are also prohibited -- so too is the operation of commercial car washes.

Restaurants are also being asked to serve water upon request only.

The City’s water supply remains safe to drink.

