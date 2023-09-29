Omaha church to expand with goal to gain wider reach

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha church is growing, despite data from the Pew Research Center showing that 1 in 5 Americans go to service less than before the pandemic.

King of Kings Church is launching a new campus in northwest Omaha. They are using the gymnasium at Concordia Jr./Sr. High School for the Sunday services.

They’re expanding to an area with a smaller reach.

In addition to Sunday worship, they will also have community events to get nearby residents engaged.

The campus director tells 6 News that northwest Omaha has a small number of churches per capita, due to how fast the area is growing.

That is why they found it to be the perfect location.

“There are some great churches in this area. But this area just kept growing and growing and growing, and most of the property was taken up. So, for other churches that wanted to get in, it was hard. That’s why it’s amazing that we have a partnership with Concordia to be right in this area of the city,” said Peter Baye, campus director.

Services at King of Kings’ new location will be on Sundays at 9:15 a.m. and 11:15 a.m.

