We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Omaha church to expand with goal to gain wider reach

Overall church attendance is dipping in the U.S., but that isn't stopping Omaha's King of Kings church from expanding.
By Taylor Johnson
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha church is growing, despite data from the Pew Research Center showing that 1 in 5 Americans go to service less than before the pandemic.

King of Kings Church is launching a new campus in northwest Omaha. They are using the gymnasium at Concordia Jr./Sr. High School for the Sunday services.

They’re expanding to an area with a smaller reach.

In addition to Sunday worship, they will also have community events to get nearby residents engaged.

The campus director tells 6 News that northwest Omaha has a small number of churches per capita, due to how fast the area is growing.

That is why they found it to be the perfect location.

“There are some great churches in this area. But this area just kept growing and growing and growing, and most of the property was taken up. So, for other churches that wanted to get in, it was hard. That’s why it’s amazing that we have a partnership with Concordia to be right in this area of the city,” said Peter Baye, campus director.

Services at King of Kings’ new location will be on Sundays at 9:15 a.m. and 11:15 a.m.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Temu seems to offer customers almost anything from clothing to electronics at prices that could...
Buyer beware: Some consumers say to think twice before buying from online marketplace Temu
North Omaha's Legacy Crossing, now called Highpoint Apartments, has been renovated and reopened.
New life brought to rundown north Omaha apartment complex
Landscaping equipment was reported stolen Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023, from a west Omaha...
Authorities ask for help locating skid loader, landscaping equipment stolen in west Omaha
The 42nd Street bridge in Omaha has been closed for nearly a year. Now, it's complete.
Omaha’s 42nd Street bridge project nearing completion
The injectable drug Ozempic is shown Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Houston.
Ozempic label updated after reports of blocked intestines

Latest News

Overall church attendance is dipping in the U.S., but that isn't stopping Omaha's King of Kings...
King of Kings Church in Omaha to open second location
Police Athletics for Community Engagement, or PACE, unveiled its brand new home on Thursday.
Omaha’s P.A.C.E unveils new turf fields after donors step up
Omaha's KANEKO arthouse will hold its annual fundraiser Friday.
Omaha arthouse annual fundraiser set for Friday
Police Athletics for Community Engagement, or PACE, unveiled its brand new home on Thursday.
Omaha PACE unveils new turf sports field, remains positive as donors step up