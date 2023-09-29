Omaha-based band 311 set to perform at La Vista’s Astro Amphitheater

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Astro Amphitheater in La Vista is getting ready for its second big weekend. A popular band from Omaha, 311, will take center stage.

“Hometown show, so everybody is super pumped,” said general manager Jane Luneau.

The Astro Amphitheater was set to open in August with headliner Rick Springfield. However, Luneau says the grand opening was pushed back because of construction delays.

“When is construction on time? When in the history of construction is it on time?” she said.

Rick Springfield and several other concerts had to be relocated to different venues.

Luneau says the rest of the season’s line-up remains on track. 311 fans like Laura Smith couldn’t be more excited.

“The stage looks fantastic. I’m sure the sound will be amazing. I like the gradual slope. It’s not huge -- like it’s still kind of an intimate smaller amphitheater,” Smith said.

The Astro is a dual venue, meaning it can hold concerts both indoors and outdoors.

“Winter will be mostly indoors,” Luneau said. “As far as summer season goes, we’ll have a combination of indoor and outdoor shows hopping back and forth.”

The hope is to attract different kinds of concerts for different types of crowds.

“It’s not exactly your Broadway-type theater,” Luneau said. “It is more of a music venue, but it’s more of an elevated atmosphere.”

For those coming out, a couple of reminders -- You’ll want to wear comfortable shoes. It’s quite the distance from parking to inside the amphitheater. Also bear in mind The Astro has a clear bag policy.

