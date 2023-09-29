We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Omaha-based band 311 set to perform at La Vista’s Astro Amphitheater

La Vista's newest amphitheater is gearing up for its second big weekend.
By Laura Sambol
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Astro Amphitheater in La Vista is getting ready for its second big weekend. A popular band from Omaha, 311, will take center stage.

“Hometown show, so everybody is super pumped,” said general manager Jane Luneau.

The Astro Amphitheater was set to open in August with headliner Rick Springfield. However, Luneau says the grand opening was pushed back because of construction delays.

“When is construction on time? When in the history of construction is it on time?” she said.

Rick Springfield and several other concerts had to be relocated to different venues.

Luneau says the rest of the season’s line-up remains on track. 311 fans like Laura Smith couldn’t be more excited.

“The stage looks fantastic. I’m sure the sound will be amazing. I like the gradual slope. It’s not huge -- like it’s still kind of an intimate smaller amphitheater,” Smith said.

The Astro is a dual venue, meaning it can hold concerts both indoors and outdoors.

“Winter will be mostly indoors,” Luneau said. “As far as summer season goes, we’ll have a combination of indoor and outdoor shows hopping back and forth.”

The hope is to attract different kinds of concerts for different types of crowds.

“It’s not exactly your Broadway-type theater,” Luneau said. “It is more of a music venue, but it’s more of an elevated atmosphere.”

For those coming out, a couple of reminders -- You’ll want to wear comfortable shoes. It’s quite the distance from parking to inside the amphitheater. Also bear in mind The Astro has a clear bag policy.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Temu seems to offer customers almost anything from clothing to electronics at prices that could...
Buyer beware: Some consumers say to think twice before buying from online marketplace Temu
North Omaha's Legacy Crossing, now called Highpoint Apartments, has been renovated and reopened.
New life brought to rundown north Omaha apartment complex
Landscaping equipment was reported stolen Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023, from a west Omaha...
Authorities ask for help locating skid loader, landscaping equipment stolen in west Omaha
The 42nd Street bridge in Omaha has been closed for nearly a year. Now, it's complete.
Omaha’s 42nd Street bridge project nearing completion
The injectable drug Ozempic is shown Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Houston.
Ozempic label updated after reports of blocked intestines

Latest News

Overall church attendance is dipping in the U.S., but that isn't stopping Omaha's King of Kings...
King of Kings Church in Omaha to open second location
Overall church attendance is dipping in the U.S., but that isn't stopping Omaha's King of Kings...
Omaha church to expand with goal to gain wider reach
Police Athletics for Community Engagement, or PACE, unveiled its brand new home on Thursday.
Omaha’s P.A.C.E unveils new turf fields after donors step up
Omaha's KANEKO arthouse will hold its annual fundraiser Friday.
Omaha arthouse annual fundraiser set for Friday