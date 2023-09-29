North Carolina woman killed in Fremont County, Iowa crash

PERCIVAL, Iowa (WOWT) - A North Carolina woman died after being struck by a tractor-trailer in southwest Iowa Friday morning.

The Iowa State Patrol said a semi was leaving a truck stop south of Percival, across the river from Nebraska City, just after 8 a.m. The driver, a 44-year-old Glenwood man, left the parking lot and turned to head south when he struck and ran over a pedestrian.

The woman, identified as Debora Lee Turbett, 65, of Lexington, North Carolina, was pronounced dead at the scene.

