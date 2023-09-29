We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

North Carolina woman killed in Fremont County, Iowa crash

A North Carolina woman died after being struck by a tractor-trailer in southwest Iowa Friday...
A North Carolina woman died after being struck by a tractor-trailer in southwest Iowa Friday morning.(MGN)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 1:22 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERCIVAL, Iowa (WOWT) - A North Carolina woman died after being struck by a tractor-trailer in southwest Iowa Friday morning.

The Iowa State Patrol said a semi was leaving a truck stop south of Percival, across the river from Nebraska City, just after 8 a.m. The driver, a 44-year-old Glenwood man, left the parking lot and turned to head south when he struck and ran over a pedestrian.

The woman, identified as Debora Lee Turbett, 65, of Lexington, North Carolina, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Temu seems to offer customers almost anything from clothing to electronics at prices that could...
Buyer beware: Some consumers say to think twice before buying from online marketplace Temu
North Omaha's Legacy Crossing, now called Highpoint Apartments, has been renovated and reopened.
New life brought to rundown north Omaha apartment complex
Landscaping equipment was reported stolen Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023, from a west Omaha...
Authorities ask for help locating skid loader, landscaping equipment stolen in west Omaha
The 42nd Street bridge in Omaha has been closed for nearly a year. Now, it's complete.
Omaha’s 42nd Street bridge project nearing completion
The injectable drug Ozempic is shown Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Houston.
Ozempic label updated after reports of blocked intestines

Latest News

Palmyra two-vehicle crash kills Lincoln woman
Lincoln woman killed in two-car crash in Palmyra
Douglas County Sheriff’s Office captures wanted felon
Tyson Foods, along with Perdue Farms, is under investigation by the U.S. Department of Labor...
Tyson, Perdue under investigation for possible child labor violations
Study: Blacks incarcerated at higher rates in Nebraska, Iowa