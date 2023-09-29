Nebraska Gov. Pillen orders flags flown at half-staff in honor of U.S. Sen. Feinstein

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen, in accordance with a request from the White House, announced Friday all U.S. and Nebraska flags be flown at half-staff to honor U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein. She died Friday at the age of 90.

The order is effective immediately and runs through sunset of the day of Feinstein’s internment.

