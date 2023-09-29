We are Local
Nebraska Gov. Pillen orders flags flown at half-staff in honor of U.S. Sen. Feinstein

Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen, in accordance with a request from the White House, announced Friday...
Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen, in accordance with a request from the White House, announced Friday all U.S. and Nebraska flags be flown at half-staff to honor U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein. She died Friday at the age of 90.(Source: Senate TV via CNN)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen, in accordance with a request from the White House, announced Friday all U.S. and Nebraska flags be flown at half-staff to honor U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein. She died Friday at the age of 90.

The order is effective immediately and runs through sunset of the day of Feinstein’s internment.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

