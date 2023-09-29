We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Missouri man leads troopers on pursuit through three central Nebraska counties

Zackary Rainey, 23, was arrested by Nebraska State Patrol after a pursuit through three...
Zackary Rainey, 23, was arrested by Nebraska State Patrol after a pursuit through three Nebraska counties.(York County Jail)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested one person after a pursuit Thursday night that traveled through multiple central Nebraska counties.

At approximately 11:10 p.m., a trooper attempted a traffic stop on a Volkswagen Jetta for speeding on Interstate 80 near Grand Island. The driver of the Volkswagen pulled over to the shoulder, but then accelerated and fled eastbound as soon as the trooper exited his patrol unit.

The trooper initiated a pursuit with the driver, later identified as 23-year-old Zackary Rainey of Kansas City, MO.

Troopers pursued the vehicle through Hall, Hamilton, and into York County as it continued eastbound on I-80, with speeds exceeding 120 miles per hour. The Volkswagen exited at the York interchange, entered I-80 westbound, drove through the median, exited I-80 a second time at the York interchange, and began traveling southbound on Highway 81. NSP said Rainey then fled on a country road, through a private drive, through a front lawn, and got back onto Highway 81 northbound.

A trooper then successfully performed a tactical vehicle intervention to bring the vehicle to a stop, just south of the I-80 junction with Highway 81.

Rainey was taken into custody without further incident and arrested for flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, driving under suspension, resisting arrest, and other charges. He is being lodged in York County Jail.

The York County Sheriff’s Office, York Police Department, and Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office all assisted.

Copyright 2023 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Temu seems to offer customers almost anything from clothing to electronics at prices that could...
Buyer beware: Some consumers say to think twice before buying from online marketplace Temu
North Omaha's Legacy Crossing, now called Highpoint Apartments, has been renovated and reopened.
New life brought to rundown north Omaha apartment complex
Landscaping equipment was reported stolen Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023, from a west Omaha...
Authorities ask for help locating skid loader, landscaping equipment stolen in west Omaha
The 42nd Street bridge in Omaha has been closed for nearly a year. Now, it's complete.
Omaha’s 42nd Street bridge project nearing completion
The injectable drug Ozempic is shown Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Houston.
Ozempic label updated after reports of blocked intestines

Latest News

Sen. Chuck Grassley gave remarks on Sen. Diane Feinstein's passing on Friday morning.
Iowa Sen. Grassley gives remarks on passing of Sen. Feinstein
Overall church attendance is dipping in the U.S., but that isn't stopping Omaha's King of Kings...
King of Kings Church in Omaha to open second location
Cecilia Hernandez, a wanted felon from Omaha, was captured in Texas, authorities said Thursday...
Wanted fugitive from Douglas County captured in Texas
Just days after an initial warning, Council Bluffs Police issued another note of caution...
Council Bluffs Police issue another scam warning
Overall church attendance is dipping in the U.S., but that isn't stopping Omaha's King of Kings...
Omaha church to expand with goal to gain wider reach