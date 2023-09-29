Man suspected of killing Omaha woman in 2021 found not guilty of murder

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A Douglas County jury has found the man suspected of a 45-year-old’s 2021 murder in north Omaha guilty on two of the four counts he faced.

SirTommy Sutton, now 24, was convicted Friday afternoon on one count each of discharging a firearm at an occupied motor vehicle and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony. Each count carries a maximum sentence of 50 years in prison.

He was found not guilty on a second count of use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony and one count of first-degree murder.

SirTommy Sutton, 24 (Nickerson, Ofcr Joseph (OPD) | WOWT)

Sutton had been charged in the shooting death of 45-year-old Jennifer Hickman near 43rd and Ohio Streets in August of 2021. Hickman was found by police and taken to Nebraska Medicine, where she was pronounced dead.

His sentencing is set for November 9.

