We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Lincoln man accused of peeping in windows pleads no contest

This is just one of nearly a dozen times that he’s been caught looking into stranger’s windows.
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 7:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln man who made several headlines for reportedly peeping into strangers’ windows entered into a plea deal on Thursday in one of those many cases.

Joseph Reyna pleaded no contest to one count of loitering and trespassing by window peeping, which is a misdemeanor and carries a maximum sentence of six months in jail.

This is just one of nearly a dozen times that he’s been caught looking into stranger’s windows.

Reyna had been in and out of jail between these instances but this summer, the Lancaster County attorney revoked and increased Reyna’s bond in a handful of already pending cases causing him to be behind bars ever since.

For this case, Reyna will be sentenced in November.

10/11 stories on Joseph Reyna
‘Serial peeper’ faces increased charges, bond following latest arrest
Lincoln ‘serial peeper’ arrested for 11th time
Suspected ‘serial peeper’ arrested again in Lincoln
Man arrested for peeping in windows while out on bond for similar crime

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Temu seems to offer customers almost anything from clothing to electronics at prices that could...
Buyer beware: Some consumers say to think twice before buying from online marketplace Temu
North Omaha's Legacy Crossing, now called Highpoint Apartments, has been renovated and reopened.
New life brought to rundown north Omaha apartment complex
Landscaping equipment was reported stolen Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023, from a west Omaha...
Authorities ask for help locating skid loader, landscaping equipment stolen in west Omaha
The 42nd Street bridge in Omaha has been closed for nearly a year. Now, it's complete.
Omaha’s 42nd Street bridge project nearing completion
The injectable drug Ozempic is shown Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Houston.
Ozempic label updated after reports of blocked intestines

Latest News

Palmyra two-vehicle crash kills Lincoln woman
Lincoln woman killed in two-car crash in Palmyra
Zachary Scheich and Angela Navarro
Woman in jail for helping 26-year-old pose as high school student, Lincoln Police say
FILE - United Auto Workers members and supporters picket outside a General Motors facility in...
United Auto Workers strikes spread to Ford plant in Chicago, GM factory near Lansing, Michigan
The Council Bluffs Police Department is warning of a phone scam involving bail payment in...
Council Bluffs Police, other authorities continue warning of phone scam