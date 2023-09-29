Lincoln man accused of peeping in windows pleads no contest

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln man who made several headlines for reportedly peeping into strangers’ windows entered into a plea deal on Thursday in one of those many cases.

Joseph Reyna pleaded no contest to one count of loitering and trespassing by window peeping, which is a misdemeanor and carries a maximum sentence of six months in jail.

This is just one of nearly a dozen times that he’s been caught looking into stranger’s windows.

Reyna had been in and out of jail between these instances but this summer, the Lancaster County attorney revoked and increased Reyna’s bond in a handful of already pending cases causing him to be behind bars ever since.

For this case, Reyna will be sentenced in November.

