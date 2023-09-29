We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Jelly Roll dominates People’s Choice Country Awards; wins male artist of the year

Jelly Roll accepts the award for male video of the year for "Son of a Sinner" at the CMT Music...
Jelly Roll accepts the award for male video of the year for "Son of a Sinner" at the CMT Music Awards on April 2, 2023.(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP | File image)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - It was a special night for musician Jelly Roll during this year’s People’s Choice Country Awards.

He received several awards that included male artist of the year, new artist of the year, and song of 2023 for “Need a Favor,” according to Billboard.

The performer was awarded four People’s Choice Country Awards in total. And he found out about his wins while he was performing in Cincinnati.

“I thought that when I was here, I didn’t have a chance to win but the losers won again baby!” Jelly Roll told the crowd mid-concert. “This is for the fans.”

The 2023 People’s Choice Country Awards were hosted by country music group Little Big Town on Thursday at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tennessee.

“This has everything to do with y’all. This was fan-voted and this is all about the fans,” the singer told the cheering crowd.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Temu seems to offer customers almost anything from clothing to electronics at prices that could...
Buyer beware: Some consumers say to think twice before buying from online marketplace Temu
North Omaha's Legacy Crossing, now called Highpoint Apartments, has been renovated and reopened.
New life brought to rundown north Omaha apartment complex
Landscaping equipment was reported stolen Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023, from a west Omaha...
Authorities ask for help locating skid loader, landscaping equipment stolen in west Omaha
The 42nd Street bridge in Omaha has been closed for nearly a year. Now, it's complete.
Omaha’s 42nd Street bridge project nearing completion
The injectable drug Ozempic is shown Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Houston.
Ozempic label updated after reports of blocked intestines

Latest News

Sen. Chuck Grassley gave remarks on Sen. Diane Feinstein's passing on Friday morning.
Iowa Sen. Grassley gives remarks on passing of Sen. Feinstein
Overall church attendance is dipping in the U.S., but that isn't stopping Omaha's King of Kings...
King of Kings Church in Omaha to open second location
Cecilia Hernandez, a wanted felon from Omaha, was captured in Texas, authorities said Thursday...
Wanted fugitive from Douglas County captured in Texas
Just days after an initial warning, Council Bluffs Police issued another note of caution...
Council Bluffs Police issue another scam warning
FILE - Parker Smith and Hillary Smith hike along a closed road outside Arches National Park in...
Gates will be locked and thousands of rangers furloughed at national parks if government shuts down