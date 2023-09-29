Hundreds of THC cartridges, 25lbs of marijuana confiscated at home near Elkhorn school

ELKHORN, Neb. (WOWT) - A man and a woman were arrested after authorities following up on information obtained during a traffic stop reported finding marijuana, THC vaping cartridges and edibles, and psychedelic mushrooms at a house in Elkhorn.

Nicolas Phelps, 32, and Kassandra Slack, 31, were arrested after authorities served a search warrant at a home near 215th and Grover streets, near Blue Sage Elementary School.

They were initially facing charges of possession of a controlled substance with Intent to deliver, delivery of a controlled substance near a school, a drug tax violation, and three counts of child abuse or neglect with no injury.

Both suspects were in court on Friday, charged with three counts and given $10,000 bond. Their preliminary hearings have been set for Nov. 1.

Nicolas Phelps, 32, and Kassandra Slack, 31 (Douglas County Jail)

According to a release from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, deputies in Seward County were conducting an investigation on a traffic stop that led to the identification of Phelps and Slack as suspects involved in selling and trafficking narcotics.

That information along with support from the DEA led the DCSO Special Operations Group to raid the couple’s home, where they reported finding about 25 pounds of marijuana; 1,700 high-potency THC vaping cartridges; just over half a pound of psilocybin, also known as psychedelic mushrooms; other THC edibles; as well as other paraphernalia and cash.

“Douglas County residents are reminded to be alert for, and report, suspicious activity,” the DCSO release states. “In narcotics cases such as this incident, it is common to witness a consistent pattern of high volume vehicle traffic for short duration periods of time. Law enforcement does its best work through timely, accurate information provided from the public via calls to 911.”

Anyone with additional information about this particular incident is asked to contact the DCSO tip line at 402-444-6000.

