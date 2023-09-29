We are Local
EXPLAINER: How a government shutdown could affect travel at Omaha’s Eppley Airfield

TSA employees are considered essential and would have to work without pay. During the last shutdown in 2019, several workers called in.
By Johan Marin
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 6:46 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Federal agencies are making plans for what’s next if the government does shut down this weekend.

TSA employees are considered essential and would have to work without pay. During the last shutdown in 2019, several workers called in.

If that happens again, it could create long lines and disrupt air travel.

6 News got a glimpse at the situation at Eppley Airfield Airport. It was packed with travelers rushing to get back home or to their destination.

“It’s a concern,” Goodman said. “I got four flights and four days of flying next week.”

Mark Goodman traveled to Omaha for a business trip and was familiar with the shutdown.

He’s worried in the next few days he won’t make it back home.

“There are lines already especially in the bigger airports and hub imports,” Goodman said. “I can’t imagine what the place will be without TSA workers.”

United States airport officials said they expect more than 59,000 of their employees to be impacted.

When the government shutdown happened in 2019 numerous TSA workers did not report to work because of funding issues.

For Elizabeth Green, she’s not surprised this is all happening.

“We’ve been in this before and I was able to travel without interruptions,” Green said.

But she’s hopeful the shutdown doesn’t happen.

“I hope they get this straightened out so we can go back to business,” Green said.

Now, Omaha Airport Authority who manages Eppley Airfield told 6 News they’re well aware of the situation and they’re keeping an eye on possible disruptions.

But, they advise everyone to plan ahead and look for any changes in their flight.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

