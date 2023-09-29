We are Local
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - New record high set Friday, records likely fall this weekend

By Emily Roehler
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A new record high was set just before 3PM on Friday, September 29th. Omaha reached a temperature of 95 degrees shattering the record of 92 set back in 1971!

New record high
New record high(wowt)

A ridge of high pressure keeps us hot through the weekend and as an area of low pressure digs in to the SW, it will reinforce the hot and mainly dry flow. Records will be in reach through Monday! A record high of 96 is expected Saturday and we’re forecast to tie the record of 94 on Sunday. Monday brings us within 1 degree of the record of 94.

Records to watch
Records to watch(wowt)

That means the forecast for the Husker game on Saturday will be HOT. Breezy too with gusts reaching the 20s to near 30 mph through Monday as a warm wind comes in from the S.

Husker forecast
Husker forecast(wowt)

No big changes in sight until the middle of next week as a cool down comes with rain chances Tuesday. The cool down continues as a trough of low pressure digs in the the NE of us late next week. Fall-like temperatures make a return as chilly air is pulled in from Canada... highs could fall to the 60s by next weekend.

Cool down
Cool down(wowt)
10 day forecast
10 day forecast(wowt)

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

