We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Douglas County Sheriff’s Office investigating death at Waterloo campground

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says it is investigating after human remains were found...
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says it is investigating after human remains were found Friday.(MGN)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERLOO, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says it is investigating after human remains were found Friday.

DCSO tells 6 News they responded to a campground near the 1200 block of Campanile Road in Waterloo, close to the Platte River.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information is available.

--

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for the latest.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Temu seems to offer customers almost anything from clothing to electronics at prices that could...
Buyer beware: Some consumers say to think twice before buying from online marketplace Temu
North Omaha's Legacy Crossing, now called Highpoint Apartments, has been renovated and reopened.
New life brought to rundown north Omaha apartment complex
Landscaping equipment was reported stolen Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023, from a west Omaha...
Authorities ask for help locating skid loader, landscaping equipment stolen in west Omaha
The 42nd Street bridge in Omaha has been closed for nearly a year. Now, it's complete.
Omaha’s 42nd Street bridge project nearing completion
The injectable drug Ozempic is shown Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Houston.
Ozempic label updated after reports of blocked intestines

Latest News

Sen. Chuck Grassley gave remarks on Sen. Diane Feinstein's passing on Friday morning.
Iowa Sen. Grassley gives remarks on passing of Sen. Feinstein
Overall church attendance is dipping in the U.S., but that isn't stopping Omaha's King of Kings...
King of Kings Church in Omaha to open second location
Cecilia Hernandez, a wanted felon from Omaha, was captured in Texas, authorities said Thursday...
Wanted fugitive from Douglas County captured in Texas
Just days after an initial warning, Council Bluffs Police issued another note of caution...
Council Bluffs Police issue another scam warning
A couple in Elkhorn was arrested after authorities found 25 pounds of marijuana among other...
Authorities raid house in Elkhorn, seize 25 lbs of marijuana, arrest couple