Crews respond to small fire at southwest Omaha apartment building

Omaha fire crews made quick work of a small fire at an apartment building Friday morning.
Omaha fire crews made quick work of a small fire at an apartment building Friday morning.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha fire crews made quick work of a small fire at an apartment building Friday morning.

OFD tells 6 News crews were called to the area of 96th Street and V Plaza just before 9 a.m. Nothing was showing on approach; upon entering the building, crews found a fire in a third-floor apartment.

The flames were under control within 10 minutes, and no injuries were reported.

The cause is still under investigation. Damage is estimated at $35,000.

