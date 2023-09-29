Crews respond to small fire at southwest Omaha apartment building

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha fire crews made quick work of a small fire at an apartment building Friday morning.

OFD tells 6 News crews were called to the area of 96th Street and V Plaza just before 9 a.m. Nothing was showing on approach; upon entering the building, crews found a fire in a third-floor apartment.

The flames were under control within 10 minutes, and no injuries were reported.

The cause is still under investigation. Damage is estimated at $35,000.

