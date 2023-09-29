Athlete of the Week: Lewis Central’s Brady Hetzel

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) -When the lights are on, Brady Hetzel answers the call.

Last Friday was no exception. The junior quarterback threw three touchdown passes and tallied 236 yards in Lewis Central’s 49-21 win over their rival Glenwood.

“He was able to perform at a really high level,” head coach Justin Kammrad said. “His completion percentage was really high—probably the best it’s been all year. He found about eight different receivers. He trusted the guys in front of him and then ran when he had to. Just his growth as a quarterback has been really good. We’re happy he’s been able to make those strides.”

With the win, Hetzel also became just the 11th quarterback in program history to pass for over 1,000 yards in a single season. He follows in the footsteps of former TCU quarterback and Heisman Trophy finalist Max Duggan, who also accomplished the feat in his time at Lewis Central.

“Watching Max Duggan in college and in the National Championship Game, it’s definitely something that you look up to,” Hetzel said. “You try to take his game and put some of it into yours and it’s just kind of a big inspiration.”

“To see how they develop, and how they play, Brady and our younger guys have idolized those guys as they’ve grown up,” Kammrad said. “The quarterback position here is really highly rewarded when you have guys around you that are good football players and Mark has put himself statistically up there with some of those players. He’s doing really well right now, so we hope that continues.”

With Hetzel settling into his new role, Lewis Central can feel the pieces coming together as district play rolls on.

“Now that it’s district time, we’re kind of a new football team and we trust each other a lot more after these first few games,” Brady said. “We have something special going.”

