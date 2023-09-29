We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Athlete of the Week: Lewis Central’s Brady Hetzel

Lewis Central's Brady Hetzel presented with Athlete of the Week certificate.
Lewis Central's Brady Hetzel presented with Athlete of the Week certificate.(WOWT)
By Clayton Collier
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 10:46 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) -When the lights are on, Brady Hetzel answers the call.

Last Friday was no exception. The junior quarterback threw three touchdown passes and tallied 236 yards in Lewis Central’s 49-21 win over their rival Glenwood.

“He was able to perform at a really high level,” head coach Justin Kammrad said. “His completion percentage was really high—probably the best it’s been all year. He found about eight different receivers. He trusted the guys in front of him and then ran when he had to. Just his growth as a quarterback has been really good. We’re happy he’s been able to make those strides.”

With the win, Hetzel also became just the 11th quarterback in program history to pass for over 1,000 yards in a single season. He follows in the footsteps of former TCU quarterback and Heisman Trophy finalist Max Duggan, who also accomplished the feat in his time at Lewis Central.

“Watching Max Duggan in college and in the National Championship Game, it’s definitely something that you look up to,” Hetzel said. “You try to take his game and put some of it into yours and it’s just kind of a big inspiration.”

“To see how they develop, and how they play, Brady and our younger guys have idolized those guys as they’ve grown up,” Kammrad said. “The quarterback position here is really highly rewarded when you have guys around you that are good football players and Mark has put himself statistically up there with some of those players. He’s doing really well right now, so we hope that continues.”

With Hetzel settling into his new role, Lewis Central can feel the pieces coming together as district play rolls on.

“Now that it’s district time, we’re kind of a new football team and we trust each other a lot more after these first few games,” Brady said. “We have something special going.”

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Temu seems to offer customers almost anything from clothing to electronics at prices that could...
Buyer beware: Some consumers say to think twice before buying from online marketplace Temu
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Man killed in crash with Omaha asphalt truck
The 42nd Street bridge in Omaha has been closed for nearly a year. Now, it's complete.
Omaha’s 42nd Street bridge project nearing completion
Omaha Police have begun to heavily monitor the one-way road near Florence Elementary.
Omaha Police crack down on wrong-way drivers near elementary school
A father in Omaha is concerned with the police's use of force on his 15-year-old son.
Teen’s father questions use of force on his son at north Omaha bus stop

Latest News

A $450 million renovation to Nebraska's Memorial Stadium could be in the future.
Nebraska Board of Regents to consider Memorial Stadium renovation
FULL VIDEO: HC Matt Rhule Michigan Game Week Press Conference (9/28/23)
FULL VIDEO: HC Matt Rhule Michigan Game Week Press Conference (9/28/23)
Nebraska's starting lineup is introduced before the match during Volleyball Day in Nebraska at...
Huskers selling pieces of court from historic Volleyball Day in Nebraska
Where you can watch Creighton men’s basketball team on TV this year