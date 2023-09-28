We are Local
The USFL and the XFL are merging

A general view of the XFL logo on the field before an XFL football game between the Tampa Bay Vipers and the New York Guardians Feb. 9, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J.(Steve Luciano | AP Photo/Steve Luciano)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
(Gray News) – The United States Football League and the XFL announced their intention to merge on Thursday morning.

In a news release from the XFL, the new league combining both the USFL and the XFL will “establish best-in-class operations based on the most recent seasons of both leagues.”

Officials said the merger will ensure growth and development of players, coaches and staff.

Details are limited right now, but the XFL said further information will be announced soon.

