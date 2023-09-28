We are Local
Team Jack Radiothon raises money for childhood brain cancer research

Visit TeamJackFoundation.org to donate or call 855-Run-Jack.
By Kierstin Foote
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - For the 11th straight year, radio stations across Nebraska are banding together for the Team Jack Radiothon to raise funds and awareness about childhood brain cancer.

At the event in Elwood, Nebraska on Thursday, children and families who have been affected by childhood brain cancer will be sharing their stories. Various prizes will also be given out throughout the day from football tickets, Air Pods and signed posters from Husker volleyball players.

This years goal is to raise $200,000, all going to advance research and treatments for childhood brain cancer. In 2022, the 10th year of the radiothon, they reached the $1 million fundraising mark.

“There’s so many different things going on and and to see so many people work so hard to come together for this effort to help these families is it’s pretty cool,” Kylie Dockter, Executive Director of the Team Jack Foundation said. “It’s a pretty big production, but it’s it’s worth it, we’re very grateful for everyone involved that helps us put it together.”

Donations are open now, and will close at 6 p.m. Thursday. The radiothon is based out of Elwood, NE but people across the state will be able to listen in on 20 different radio stations. People can also watch it live on the Team Jack Foundation website. To call in and make a donation, call 855-Run-Jack.

