We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Senate bill would restrict corporate ownership of farms

Denny Friest grows corn, soybeans, and raises pigs.
Denny Friest grows corn, soybeans, and raises pigs.(Conner Hendricks KCRG)
By Conner Hendricks
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RADCLIFFE, Iowa - A new law in Congress could restrict corporations from buying up farmland. Since 2009, the number of corporate-owned farms has increased three fold. The value of that land has increased by $12 billion dollars since 2009. But Iowa corn growers have some concerns with the bill.

Denny Friest has been a farmer in Hardin County for 51 years. He grows a little bit of everything. “We raise corn, soybeans and we farrow-to-finish pigs,” Friest said.

Friest says his farm is a family affair. “I’ve got a son that Farms with me full time and I got a grandson that’s back with us helping quite a bit. Now, It’s actually two grandson one still in high school. So we’re definitely a full-time family operation,” Friest said.

Legislation introduced by Democratic New Jersey Senator Cory Booker aims to protect family farms like Friest’s. The Farmland for Farmers Act would prohibit corporations from buying up farmland.

“I agree with the concept to keep the big corporations out from owning the land, especially foreign countries,” Friest said.

Iowa State University Economics professor Chad Hart says most of the land in Iowa isn’t bought by large investors.

“About 80 percent of the land is sold either to existing farmers or new farmers getting into the business. And we have about 20 percent selling in what we know as an investor class. Now, if you divide that investor class down, the vast majority of those investors are local individuals,” Hart said.

One goal of Booker’s bill is to make it cheaper for local farmers to buy land without deep pocketed large corporations raising the price.

“We saw about a 29 percent increase in farmland values back in 2021. We saw about a 17 percent increase as we went through 2022. And the numbers here so far for 2023 are indicating that the land market is slowing down,” Hart said.

Back at Friest’s farm - he has concerns about regulating corporate ownership of land because many farmers incorporate their farms.

“Back when we incorporated in the 70s we had a lower tax bracket If we were in a Chapter C corporation, we could deduct our health insurance payments,” Friest said.

Booker’s bill would ban corporations of 25 or more people from owning a farm, which wouldn’t affect his farm, but he still has concerns. Friest says some large families with multiple generations farmers could have many members.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Temu seems to offer customers almost anything from clothing to electronics at prices that could...
Buyer beware: Some consumers say to think twice before buying from online marketplace Temu
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Man killed in crash with Omaha asphalt truck
Omaha Police have begun to heavily monitor the one-way road near Florence Elementary.
Omaha Police crack down on wrong-way drivers near elementary school
A father in Omaha is concerned with the police's use of force on his 15-year-old son.
Teen’s father questions use of force on his son at north Omaha bus stop
The automakers are advising owners to park outdoors and away from structures until repairs are...
Hyundai and Kia recall nearly 3.4 million vehicles due to fire risk and urge owners to park outdoors

Latest News

Douglas County Fire Chiefs have issued a burn ban.
Douglas County issues burn ban starting Friday
The Scarlet and Cream Singers will return to Memorial Stadium for a special 50th-anniversary...
Scarlet and Cream Singers return to Memorial Stadium for 50th Anniversary performance
Habitat for Humanity plans to open a new location in Omaha.
Habitat for Humanity to open new location in Omaha
A bicyclist was injured after colliding with a car in Omaha on Thursday.
Bicyclist injured after collision with car in Omaha
TS Bank expert Lacey Sampson gives tips to avoid bank fraud.
Council Bluffs bank offers tips for avoiding fraud