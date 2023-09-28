We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Second round of rental assistance now available for Nebraskans

Douglas County renters are not eligible for the program
(MGN)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The second round of rental aid is now available to Nebraskans.

In a press release Thursday, the Nebraska Investment Finance Authority announced that more aid is on the way via the Nebraska Emergency Rental Assistance program.

The program is not available for residents of Douglas County.

Qualifying individuals are renters in Nebraska who are below 80 percent of the median area income and are able to prove that the COVID-19 pandemic negatively impacted their personal finances.

Those who qualify are eligible to receive up to $30,000 for rent and past-due utility payments. The funds will go directly to the recipient’s landlord and utility providers.

The Nebraska Emergency Rental Assistance program will run until the total of $48 million received by the American Rescue Plan has been distributed, or until Sept. 2024, whichever comes first.

To apply, visit nebraskarentalhelp.org.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Temu seems to offer customers almost anything from clothing to electronics at prices that could...
Buyer beware: Some consumers say to think twice before buying from online marketplace Temu
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Man killed in crash with Omaha asphalt truck
Omaha Police have begun to heavily monitor the one-way road near Florence Elementary.
Omaha Police crack down on wrong-way drivers near elementary school
A father in Omaha is concerned with the police's use of force on his 15-year-old son.
Teen’s father questions use of force on his son at north Omaha bus stop
The automakers are advising owners to park outdoors and away from structures until repairs are...
Hyundai and Kia recall nearly 3.4 million vehicles due to fire risk and urge owners to park outdoors

Latest News

A $450 million renovation to Nebraska's Memorial Stadium could be in the future.
Nebraska Board of Regents to consider Memorial Stadium renovation
Team Jack Golf Classic wristbands.
Team Jack Radiothon raises money for childhood brain cancer research
38-year-old Brent Lopez
Lincoln man who shot at DHHS caseworkers thought they were police officers, court documents show
Police arrested Kyle Rickel, who is accused of shooting a police officer in Algona, Iowa.
Man charged with killing Algona police officer back in Iowa