Scarlet and Cream Singers to perform at Husker game Saturday for 50th anniversary

WATERLOO, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s not unusual for guests to break into song at the Horner’s home in Waterloo, Neb.

In fact, it’s encouraged.

These five alumni of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln are part of an exclusive club.

“I’m proud to be a part of an era,” said Katie Horner. “There’s a certain group of people who got to experience that.

50 years ago, the Scarlet and Cream Singers formed. Every year, there would be tryouts. A dozen or so students would be selected to be the ambassadors for the university.

“I’ll never forget the feeling of graduating from Millard South and then auditioning for Scarlet and Cream in the mid-90s,” said Jennifer Callahan, who was a member of the group from 1990-95.

The program sparked lifelong friendships and even some romance.

“That’s how [my husband and I] met, through Scarlet and Cream,” Katie Horner said. “You’re with these people all the time.”

Her husband is Ryan Horner, who was a member of the Scarlet and Cream at the same time as his now-wife, Katie.

“We met in the group in 1994 and married in 1998,” Ryan said.

After graduation, many of them went on to careers in music.

“Whether they have their own band, they’re on Broadway, or in Branson, or on cruise ships, or leading worship,” said former group member Bill Stelzer. “We even have songwriters.”

“You’re talking about generations of talent who are still leaders in their own pockets of the world, using those skills we had to learn with the alumni association,” Callahan said.

While budget cuts ended the Scarlet and Cream singers 15 years ago, a 50th-anniversary reunion is planned — in the most public way possible.

“I wouldn’t miss this weekend for a whole lot of reasons.”

The Nebraska Marching Band typically plays the National Anthem before Husker football games, but on Saturday, before the team battles No. 2 Michigan, it will be these Scarlet and Cream singers doing the honor.

A total of 87 former members will join together on the turf at Memorial Stadium to belt out the Star-Spangled Banner. Nine of the 12 from the original group that formed in 1973 will also be there.

It’s the culmination of 50 years of Husker Pride on display in front of 85,000 friends.

Between 200 and 300 former UNL singing ambassadors are expected to arrive for the 50th anniversary celebration.

From a private tailgate at the game to a private dinner at Screamers restaurant in Lincoln, which is named after the nickname often shared among Scarlet and Cream singers: “screamers.”

