Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Incredible fall warmth settling in for the weekend

By Rusty Lord
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 5:06 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - As you head out this morning you’ll encounter the last cool fall morning in the 50s for about a week. The abundant sunshine will send our temps warming into the 80s for just the start of a long stretch of hot fall weather.

Thursday Forecast
Thursday Forecast(WOWT)

You’ll notice a bit more of a south breeze this afternoon with a few gusts up near 20 mph. Thankfully this won’t add much humidity to the air as it helps us heat up.

Thursday Wind
Thursday Wind(WOWT)

The heat really gets rolling starting Friday with a solid 4 days of afternoon highs in the 90s likely. Several records are within reach each and every day through Monday.

Records on the Way
Records on the Way(WOWT)

It won’t be all that humid to go along with the heat thankfully but it will be breezy. Each afternoon will be breezy though with south gusts in the 25-35 mph helping to usher in that warmth.

If you’re looking for fall, there are some rain chances increasing for the middle of next week that could lead in our next round of cool air by the end of the week. Most of that cool air is still about a week away so we’ll see how trends go as we get closer. Right now though, that looks like our next chance to feel anything close to fall.

Next Taste of Fall
Next Taste of Fall(WOWT)

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

