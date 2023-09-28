Omaha expert offers advice to consumers trapped in cycle of credit card debt

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The headlines are everywhere declaring that Americans’ credit card debt has hit a record of $1 trillion, that loan defaults are soaring, and that inflation is squeezing families.

Sam Hohman is the Executive Director of the Credit Advisors Foundation in Omaha. She says people are falling deeper and deeper into the trap of putting too many daily expenses on plastic.

“You put those regular things you might have paid cash for before on a credit card, and that balance carries over, " she said.

You could say that paying the minimum on your bill every month does not pay, especially with credit card interest rates soaring above 20%. In fact, Visa now attaches a Minimum Payment Warning on its bills.

Here’s an example:

On a monthly bill of $943, if you paid just the minimum of $40 each month and didn’t buy anything else, it would take roughly three years to pay off the balance. By that time, the total cost would be $1215. That’s the original bill plus $272 in interest.

“It’s super dangerous because it’s a vicious cycle we can get into, " said Hohman.

So here are three specific things she says you can do to avoid getting swallowed up by credit card debt if you owe on multiple cards:

Consult a credit counselor if you are in deep debt and let them advocate for you by dealing with the credit card company.

Make a budget and stick to it.

Prioritize your expenses, mainly a roof over your head, food on the table, and transportation to work.

Hohman says to be very leery of ads from debt relief or settlement companies offering to negotiate on your behalf to lower your debt to “pennies on the dollar.”

She says these plans often fail and your credit score will plummet.

