New life brought to rundown north Omaha apartment complex

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - There’s new life being brought to a northwest Omaha apartment complex many are dead.

Last year, city officials labeled the Legacy Crossing apartments near 105th and Fort unsafe. A fire and health hazard shut it down.

Now, new tenants are ready to move into the complex, under new management, with a new name.

Welcome to the Highpoint Apartments.

Phase one of the renovation is almost complete. Four units and the clubhouse now have new siding and new paint, and there’s new asphalt on the parking lot as well.

Inside, the Highpoint Apartments are all brand new, complete with granite countertops, new appliances, and a washer and dryer in every unit. A lot of work has been done, and this place looks much better than it did about a year ago when the city of Omaha deemed it unsafe and moved everyone out.

“When we first came in, we had to learn what we’re working with and devise a plan in what we want to do and what we want to execute,” said Billy Meyer.

Meyer is with the new owners of Highpoint Apartments; a group based out of Seattle called Columbia Pacific Advisors. He tells 6 News that they saw an opportunity in this 396-unit apartment complex, despite its condition.

“The unique thing here is the sticks and the bricks,” Meyer said. “The bones of the building are very strong. You know, the term ‘They don’t build them like they used to.’ It’s actually in very good shape. I think there was a misconception in the community of what condition this building was in.”

Highpoint officials are already showing the new units and some tenants will move into the brand-new apartments as early as Friday.

Meyer says they’ll move in new tenants in phases to keep them out of the areas that are still being renovated.

“New tenants coming in, they don’t really want to be in a construction site,” Meyer said. “We’re trying to be thoughtful so they’re not distracted or interfering or having to look at all the construction equipment around.”

The Highpoint Apartments will offer affordable housing, according to Meyer, which is desperately needed in Omaha and every other city across the nation.

“I would define this as being affordable, attainable housing in contrast to a lot of the new construction that’s coming on line right now,” Meyer said.

Rent at Highpoint will run from $950-$1,400 per month, depending on the size of the apartment.

Officials say phase one of the project makes 96 of the 396 total units available for lease right now.

The work is expected to be complete after phase three of the project, but officials have no timetable on how long that will take.

