We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Nebraska-Omaha’s ‘Code Crush’ gets middle school girls interested in tech

University of Nebraska-Omaha's Code Crush seminar aims to get middle school girls interested in STEM fields.
By Johan Marin
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Pouring red liquid in a cup and putting salt in a bag. It’s one learning activity seen at the University of Nebraska-Omaha’s three-day Code Crush Tech Seminar.

It’s a way to get girls interested in having a tech-related job one day.

“We have a huge gap between men and women in technology-related programs and very few young women aspire to be computer scientists and computer information technology professionals,” Khazanchi said.

Deepak Khazanchi told 6 News in today’s session girls learned how to extract DNA from fruit.

They did this by pouring salt, dishwasher soap, and alcohol into a bag of strawberries. Then, they extracted the DNA through a coffee filter.

“They’re going to do workshops in AI, they’re going to do workshops in robotics, and do programming workshops,” Khazanchi said.

Khazanchi said the program is now nine years old and it changes every year.

It’s grown, with more and more girls wanting to learn about tech.

“We get about 100 applications a year and we bring it about 60,” Khazanchi said.

Natalie Jacobvich was one of the girls chosen to participate in the program.

“When I was little I really liked coding,” Jacobvich said.

After today’s event, she’s considering a job in tech, but most importantly she wants to inspire other girls to also join the tech world.

“It’s a step up from something I would normally do,” Jacobvich said.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Temu seems to offer customers almost anything from clothing to electronics at prices that could...
Buyer beware: Some consumers say to think twice before buying from online marketplace Temu
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Man killed in crash with Omaha asphalt truck
Omaha Police have begun to heavily monitor the one-way road near Florence Elementary.
Omaha Police crack down on wrong-way drivers near elementary school
A father in Omaha is concerned with the police's use of force on his 15-year-old son.
Teen’s father questions use of force on his son at north Omaha bus stop
The automakers are advising owners to park outdoors and away from structures until repairs are...
Hyundai and Kia recall nearly 3.4 million vehicles due to fire risk and urge owners to park outdoors

Latest News

Douglas County Fire Chiefs have issued a burn ban.
Douglas County issues burn ban starting Friday
A bicyclist was injured after colliding with a car in Omaha on Thursday.
Bicyclist injured after collision with car in Omaha
TS Bank expert Lacey Sampson gives tips to avoid bank fraud.
Council Bluffs bank offers tips for avoiding fraud
Council Bluffs bank gives advice on avoiding fraud
Brent Lopez
Lincoln man who shot at DHHS caseworkers thought they were police officers, court documents show